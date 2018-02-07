Register
18:03 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Schizophrenia

    Neurotic Nordics: More Scandinavians Suffering From Ill Mental Health

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The number of Danes diagnosed with anxiety and depression has trebled in the past decade. In neighboring Sweden, psychological disorders among the young generation have doubled over the same period.

    Increasing numbers of young people in Denmark are being treated for mental health conditions, such as depression and panic attacks, according to recent figures released by the Danish Health Data Authority.

    According to the report, which doesn't take into account patients seeking private treatment, over the past decade alone, the number of Danish children and adolescents with anxiety, depression, ADHD or eating disorders has trebled to 32,600 children, corresponding to 26 kids out of every 1,000.

    Pediatric psychiatry consultant Pia Jeppesen ventured that up to 20 percent of children and teenagers in Denmark currently fulfill the clinical criteria for being diagnosed with anxiety or depression before they have matured. Jeppersen attributed the spike to the development of children's psychiatry and an increase in the number of psychiatrists, yet suggested that Denmark was still a far cry from the level at which all mental problems are detected, the Politiken newspaper reported.

    Doctor
    CC0
    Mental States: Finland, Sweden Lead EU in Number of Psychiatrists per Capita
    Helge Tokvig Bjerre, the head of children's mental health charity SIND Ungdom, argued that the increase was a result of excessive pressure on the children and adolescents of today.

    "We are living in a competitive society in which demands are high. That applies to both social media and the education system, where new demands are constantly being set," Bjerre told Politiken.

    READ MORE: 'New Generation' Norwegian Boys 'Don't Dare to Go Out Without Viagra'

    Same Problem in Sweden

    In neighboring Sweden, the number of children and adolescents suffering from psychological issues has doubled over the past decade, reaching nearly 190,000 out of the nation's total population of 10 million, a report by the National Board of Health indicated. This figure corresponds to 10 percent of girls and boys and 15 percent of young women.

    According to the report, the increase is manifested both in terms of self-reported and diagnosed mental disorders. Depressions and various forms of anxiety disorders are in the lead when it comes to Swedes' mental issues.

    READ MORE: Elm Street Revisited? Finns Suffering From Nightmares in Winter Darkness

    One of the explanations provided by the National Board of Health itself is the increasing stress due to problems the youth experience while trying to enter the labor market.

    "These diagnoses may be associated with stress, the fact that people have put too high demands on themselves. If it is tough in school or while trying to enter the labor market, one may become dejected and worried about the future," Peter Salmi of the National Board of Health told national broadcaster SVT.

    Curt Hagquist, a professor of public health science at the Center for Research on Children and Young People's Mental Health at Karlstad University, attributed the spike to the "smartphone culture," which, he claimed in an interview with SVT, ushered in major societal changes, resulting in "cybermobbing" and "appearance fixation," especially among girls.

    According to the National Board of Health, mental disorders will continue to grow, increasing the risk of suicide and suicide attempts.

    READ MORE: Doomed by Nature: Suicide Linked to Genetic Change

    Related:

    Elm Street Revisited? Finns Suffering From Nightmares in Winter Darkness
    Doomed by Nature: Suicide Linked to Genetic Change
    'New Generation' Norwegian Boys 'Don't Dare to Go Out Without Viagra'
    Swedish Library Employs Drag Queens to Read Stories for Children
    Peace Out! Swedish Preschool Bans Play Fighting, War Toys
    Tags:
    mental health, eating disorder, ADHD, depression, Scandinavia, Denmark, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok