MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ryszard Czarnecki lost his position as the Vice-President of the European Parliament on Wednesday after he used a derogatory term in reference to a fellow member of the parliament, the parliament said.

"Mr Czarnecki (ECR, Poland) was obliged to give up the role of Vice-President after he described fellow MEP Róża Thun (EPP, PL) as a "shmaltsovnik" (a deeply offensive Polish term for someone who blackmailed Jews, or Poles protecting Jews, during the Nazi occupation)," the statement read.

According to the statement, 447 parliamentarians voted in favor of dismissing Czarnecki, while 196 voted against the move.