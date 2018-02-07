Register
    Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2017.

    Polish President Signs Controversial 'Holocaust Bill' Into Law

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Europe
    WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed controversial legislation that criminalizes propaganda of Ukrainian nationalist ideology as well as statements accusing Poles of complicity in the Holocaust, Duda’s spokesman Krzysztof Lapinski said Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, Duda said he decided to sign the bill into law. "The president has signed the amended law on the Institute of National Remembrance," Lapinski told PAP news agency.

    In January, the Polish Senate passed a bill which outlaws any accusations of complicity in war crimes during World War II, including the Holocaust, made against Polish people, as well as any denials of the killings of Poles by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, along with criminalizing the propaganda of Ukrainian nationalist ideology.

    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2018/ Patrik Stollarz
    Polish President Says He Will Sign Controversial Holocaust Bill That Prompted Israeli Backlash
    Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed its reservations regarding the Polish bill, and its hope that the sides would manage to agree on changes and corrections to the document.

    The legislation was adopted by the Polish Senate on February 1, drawing the indignation of top Israeli officials, who expressed their disagreement with the law, which, according to them, distorted historical truth, and demanded that it be reviewed.

    The Polish Institute of National Remembrance said that, the new legislation does not limit scientific research and the freedom of speech, saying that Istael's interference into the matter was inappropriate.

