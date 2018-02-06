Register
22:27 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The shadow of German Chancellor Angela Merkel photographed as she addresses the media after a meeting with German parliament floor leaders about the European Union bail-out in Berlin, Monday, May 10, 2010.

    Germany Takes the Lead in Breaking EU Rules

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The largest country of the European Union has found itself holding first place as the most frequent violator of the union's rules. While Germany is in the proverbial pillory in Brussels with 74 cases, the opposition is calling the country's leadership to account.

    The image of being at the helm of Europe, which Germany has held for many years, is now overshadowed by numbers provided by the country's economy ministry upon the request of the Green Party. As the German news outlet Handelsblatt reports, 74 cases have been opened against the largest EU economy for breaking the union's regulations. This is 20% more than Germany faced in 2013, when the new coalition government with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Socialist Party of Germany began its term.

    Worst among the offenders is the transportation ministry, which was under the leadership of Alexander Dobrindt, a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, sister party with Merkel's CDU. Under his leadership, 20 cases were opened by the EU. Dobrindt has been known for his independent position on several questions, which has led to clashes with Brussels. The environment ministry came in as the second worst offender, with 16 suits (for air pollution and problems with drinking water), while the finance ministry racked up 11.

    READ MORE: Merkel Tries to Drag Germany Out of Political Deadlock - Coalition Deal

    German federalism is also to blame, as some of the cases are against the actions of local state governments. While questionable decisions are made independently by local authorities, the whole country bears the burden.

    The results have been criticized by the German Green Party. The Green politician Markus Tressel said to local media "The coming government should take the EU restrictions more seriously and set an example for the other EU members in environmental protection and health care."

    READ MORE: Merkel Notes Turbulence on Stock Markets, Pledges New Gov't to Ensure Stability

    Meanwhile, the economy ministry emphasizes that all the alleged wrongdoings are yet to be established by the European Court. According to the ministry, only 12 out of the 74 will reach the highest European instance, and its decisions aren't always in favor of the EU.

    The ministry also states that the number of disputes has dropped from the 91 registered in 2016, although it's still higher than during the period 2012 to 2014.

    READ MORE: German Ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl Donated Money to Nazi Veterans - Report

    Tags:
    Christian Democratic Union (CDU), European Union, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok