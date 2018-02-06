French Students Hold 2nd Rally in Paris, Protesting University Reform (VIDEO)

The first student rally to protest a possible education reform was organized by the Snesup-FSU union on February 1 and gathered around 20,000 protesters all over France.

French students have organized a second rally in Paris, protesting against university reforms, several days after the first similar demonstration gathered some 20,000 students around the country with some 10,000 of them in Paris.

Attendees of the rally, which gathered near the Sorbonne, protested against insufficient state spending on universities, the project for a new baccalaureate as well as against new rules for entering university.

The rally departed at 2:00 p.m. from the Luxembourg Garden and headed to the Ministry of Education.

Protesters threw snowballs and bottles at the police.

Le stand de la France Insoumise s'est pris des boules de neige dans la manif #NonALaSelection pic.twitter.com/eRcGtG39fH — A. Kraland (@akraland) 6 февраля 2018 г.

According to French media, rallies were also held in a number of cities, including Lyon, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Lille and Nice.

French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer is set to announce the baccalaureate reform on February 14. The reform implies reducing the number of entrance exams from current 10 to five. The reform on new rules for entering a university will be discussed in Parliament on February 7 and 8.