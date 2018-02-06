Swedish SVT Documentary Alleges Existence of Doping System in Norway – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish national public TV broadcaster SVT has aired a documentary about the alleged existence of an athlete-oriented organized doping system in Norway, Expressen newspaper reported Tuesday.

The film is based, in particular, on investigations by the UK newspaper the Sunday Times and the German television channel ARD, according to the newspaper.

After studying the results of blood tests of skiers, taken from 2001 to 2010, indicators suggesting the use of banned drugs by many of them were found.

According to SVT journalist Hasse Svens, the information retrieved about Norwegian athletes indicates an organized doping system in the country, while only a few Swedish athletes had problematic blood sample results.

"The data on Norwegian athletes indicates an organized doping system in the national federation, similar to Russia, where a doping system existed," Svens said.

He stressed that the Norwegian Ski Federation was trying to prevent the disclosure of information about the doping system in this country.

Svens also added that in the 1990s almost all Norwegian skiers who had won medals at major international competitions were using prohibited drugs.