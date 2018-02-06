Scottish Court Dismisses Case on Unilateral Suspention of Brexit

Brexit negotiations have entered the second phase, with the European Commission receiving a mandate to start talks with the UK on transitional arrangements that will result in the UK withdrawing from the EU as of March 30, 2019.

A Scottish court has rejected a legal attempt to ask the European Court of Justice (ECJ), whether the UK could suspend the Brexit process unilaterally, Reuters news agency reported Tuesday.

According to a group of lawmakers, who support the idea of the UK staying in the European Union, the British Parliament can reverse the government's decision to leave the EU. The lawmakers want to know, whether such variant of canceling the Brexit process is legally possible.

The case, however, was rejected by judge J. Raymond Doherty of Scotland's top civil court, who thought it wouldn't have any success.

Meanwhile, the position of the British government hasn't changed — the UK should leave the EU, following the 2016 referendum. At the same time, members of the UK Cabinet haven't agreed on the conditions of the withdrawal yet, which gives supporters of European integration hope that the Brexit process will be suspended.

In late March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country's EU withdrawal process. Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

Last December, the sides finished the first phase of negotiations and are currently preparing for the second phase of the talks, which is dedicated to the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.