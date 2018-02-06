Register
    Концепт-кар Audi Aicon на на Международном автомобильном шоу во Франкфурте

    Bavarian Prosecution Searching Audi HQ Over 'Diesel Scandal' - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prosecution of the Bavarian capital of Munich is carrying out searches in the headquarters of the German car-manufacturing company Audi, which is a part of the Volkswagen Group, located in the city of Ingolstadt over the company's involvement in the so-called "diesel scandal," reports local media.

    The searches are being carried out by 18 prosecution employees as well as police officers. More operations reportedly take place at the company's plant in Audi's HQ in Ingolstadt and in Neckarsulm, which is located in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

    Now the Public Prosecutor's office in Munich is investigating numerous Audi diesel vehicles provided with prohibited software for the German and other European markets. A representative of Audi confirmed the reports about the searches and pointed out that the company's management was cooperating with the German authorities.

    Last month, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) obliged the Volkswagen Group, Audi parenting company, to recall 127,000 new Audi vehicles with diesel engine V6 TDI over the diesel emissions scandal.

    READ MORE: Audi Hasn't Yet Updated Software in 1Mln Cars Affected in 'Diesel Scandal'

    Volkswagen has faced emissions cheating scandals over the last several years. In 2015, Volkswagen turned out to be involved in the falsification of emissions test results for its diesel-engine cars. The company admitted that 11 million of its vehicles worldwide had been implemented with such software and agreed to pay settlements of $15 billion. The US government obliged the company to disqualify nearly 500,000 Volkswagen and Audi cars manufactured in 2009-2015 equipped with emissions cheating software to meet US federal emissions standards in laboratories.

    Tags:
    diesel scandal, emissions scandal, German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Audi, Volkswagen, Germany
