Ageing Gracefully: UK Pop-Up Shop Offers Pensioners Free Tattoos

Just when you thought hanging out with your grandparents wasn't cool, musician and tattoo fan Professor Green is opening up his temporary tattoo studio in East London to all generations.

For a limited time only, permanent and semi-permanent tattoos are available for free to over 70's and adults accompanied to a studio in Shoreditch by their Granny or Grandad.

Cloak and Dagger will ink pensioners — but won't tattoo hands, neck or face and all adults must have a full consultation.

According to a survey carried out in 2015 by YouGov, almost half of people with tattoos in America and Britain got their first tattoo at 21 years old; one in ten people choose to have one after the age of 45.

@professorgreen accompanies his nan Patricia as she gets a henna tattoo applied at @CocaCola's pop-up tattoo parlour — which offers free tattoos to the over 70s — at Cloak and Dagger, in London. Ahhh, bless. pic.twitter.com/BiuMpkrMWB — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) February 5, 2018

The survey reveals 24 percent of Americans and 19 percent of British adults admitted being "inked" and only 22 percent and 14 percent respectively regret it.

