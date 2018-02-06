French Police Detain Gunman, Who Opened Fire in Marseille - Reports

The motive of the suspected person behind the shooting remains unclear, while the situation is developing. There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the incident.

Police have detained a gunman, who had opened fire on a street in the French city of Marseille, local media reported.

A special operation has been conducted in order to neutralize the suspect, according to La Provence.

The suspect, whose motive remains unclear, barricaded himself in a building.

A police source was cited by France Bleu as saying that the incident is unlikely to be linked to terrorism.

‌🔴 [Alerte Info] Un forcené retranché chez lui à #Marseille: le Raid sur place https://t.co/a9z7rQ56kx pic.twitter.com/N7XQfgdICq — La Provence (@laprovence) 6 февраля 2018 г. There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the incident so far.

