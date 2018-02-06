Court Hearing on Assange's Appeal Against UK Arrest Warrant to Be Held Feb. 6

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Westminster Magistrates' Court will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the appeal of WikiLeaks whistleblowing website founder Julian Assange against the arrest warrant issued against him by the United Kingdom for breaching his former bail conditions.

In late January, Assange's defense made an application to the court, saying that his breach of bail conditions was no longer valid as Sweden withdrew the European arrest warrant and proceedings against Assange had ended.

The current hearing will start at 14:00 GMT, according to a Sputnik source.

In 2010, Sweden began an investigation into rape allegedly committed by Assange. Since being granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The UK warrant was issued in 2012, after Assange was granted political asylum by the Ecuadorian authorities, thereby breaching his bail conditions.

Assange does not want to be questioned in Sweden for fear that he might be extradited to the United States over his whistleblowing organization's exposure of classified documents.

If he attempted to leave the embassy, Assange would be arrested by UK police, even though Sweden revoked its arrest warrant in May.