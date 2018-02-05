Rotterdam Airport Under Shutdown After Reports of Smoke in the Control Tower

All air traffic coming in and out of the Rotterdam The Hague Airport was suspended, due to smoke coming from the basement of the control tower. The tower, as well as the airport’s main terminal, was reportedly evacuated, while certain public areas remain accessible.
READ MORE: Smoke Covers Vnukovo Airport in Moscow due to Fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Emergency services on site are currently investigating the source of the problem. No injuries are reported so far. The airport's authorities describe the smoke as “small scale.”
BREAKING Rotterdam Airport is closed due to fire in main terminal building https://t.co/Y61hiS6diI— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 5 февраля 2018 г.
Rotterdam Airport (RTM) is evacuated due to a fire in the terminal building. ATC tower is closed, all flight operations halted — updates to follow— Breaking Flight News (@FlightBreaking) 5 февраля 2018 г.
