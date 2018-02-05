Rotterdam Airport Under Shutdown After Reports of Smoke in the Control Tower

Firefighters are currently investigating the source of the smoke coming from the equipment room in the air traffic control tower. Both the main terminal and the tower were reportedly evacuated.

All air traffic coming in and out of the Rotterdam The Hague Airport was suspended, due to smoke coming from the basement of the control tower. The tower, as well as the airport’s main terminal, was reportedly evacuated, while certain public areas remain accessible.

READ MORE: Smoke Covers Vnukovo Airport in Moscow due to Fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Emergency services on site are currently investigating the source of the problem. No injuries are reported so far. The airport's authorities describe the smoke as “small scale.”

BREAKING Rotterdam Airport is closed due to fire in main terminal building https://t.co/Y61hiS6diI — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) 5 февраля 2018 г.