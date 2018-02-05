Register
19:22 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cannabis

    German Police Association Advocates Total Legalization of Cannabis

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    The group is calling for a rational drug policy based on promoting responsible cannabis use, rather than repression and arrest.

    The Confederation of German Criminal Officers (BDK) has called for the legalization of cannabis, saying that its ban makes no sense.

    "The prohibition of cannabis has historically been arbitrary and until today it has been neither intelligent, nor purposeful," André Schulz, BDK's chairman, told German newspaper Das Bild.

    According to him, people have always been using drugs over the course of the history, and this is the reality that one has to live with.

    "In the history of mankind there has never been a society without the use of drugs; this is something that has to be accepted," Schulz stated.

    In the official's opinion, cannabis won't be banned in Germany for a long time.

    READ MORE: Poland Legalizes Marijuana Use for Medical Purposes

    Given that, the BDK calls for the "complete decriminalization of cannabis use," Schulz said.

    Cannabis
    CC0
    German Public Health Insurers Increasingly Pay for Cannabis Treatment
    He also added that the current legal system is stigmatizing people and contributing to an increase in criminal activities.

    There are other ways to conduct a reasonable drug policy, instead of a repressive one. This includes learning to cope with responsible drug use, taking care of addicts and providing effective protection of minors and children, the official argued.

    At the same time, Schulz noted that cannabis consumption must remain a taboo for car drivers and motorcyclists.

    "For safety reasons, driving a motor vehicle must not take place in an alcoholic or any other intoxicated state," the official concluded.

    In March 2017, German authorities adopted a law whereby seriously ill patients are allowed to use medical marijuana for treatment.

    At the same time, planting or using marijuana for recreational purposes continues to be illegal all across the country.

    Related:

    When Pot is Legal Peace Prevails: Violence Drops in States With Legal Marijuana
    Weed on Fire: Germany Burns 550 Kg of Marijuana Worth Fortune to Heat Homes
    Tags:
    drug policy, legalization, police, cannabis, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok