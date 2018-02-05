Register
17:46 GMT +305 February 2018
    Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, and Horst Seehofer, rear center, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), arrive for coalition negotiations on a new German government between the Christian Unions bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

    German CDU/CSU, SPD to Present Coalition Accord Tuesday - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The alliance of Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) are planning to present Tuesday a coalition agreement concerning the formation of a new government, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported Monday.

    The newspaper reported, citing the SPD leadership's schedule, that on Tuesday Angela Merkel, Seehofer and Martin Schulz, the respective leaders of the CDU, CSU and SPD, would make a short statement following the coalition's talks on the new government.

    The media outlet added that the three politicians would meet to sign a document at the level of parliamentary groups at 09:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT).

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS
    Germany's CDU-SPD Deal on Migrants Family Reunion Freeze Insufficient - AfD
    On January 26, Michael Grosse-Broemer, the leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said that the coalition talks were going to end on February 3-4, whil a week later, CSU head and Bavarian Minister-President Horst Seehofer said that the talks were expected to be completed "in the upcoming days."

    In late November, following the failure of negotiations between Merkel’s bloc, the Free Liberal Party (FDP) and The Greens party, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered the CDU/CSU and SPD to launch coalition talks. The two biggest German parties accepted the initiative, despite the fact that the SPD had initially ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition with the Merkel-led alliance.

    READ MORE: Germany's Coalition-Forming Marathon Enters Final Stretch

    German parliamentary election took place on September 24, 2017, with the CDU/CSU alliance winning 33 percent of the vote and securing 246 seats in the parliament. Meanwhile the SPD came in second with 20.5 percent of the vote, the equivalent of 153 seats in the Bundestag.

     

