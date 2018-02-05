Register
17:46 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

    Berlusconi Points Finger at '600,000 Migrants Having No Right to Stay'

    © AFP 2018/ TIZIANA FABI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3170

    The migration issue has become a hot topic for Italian politicians ahead of the March elections as tensions in the country have risen after an Italian radical with extreme right-wing views shot and injured six African immigrants on Saturday.

    Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi said in a TV interview Sunday that immigration was a "social bomb ready to explode in Italy," adding that the recent shooting posed a "security problem."

    The 81-year-old politician apparently indicated that he would deport 600,000 illegal immigrants from the country in case his center-right coalition gains seats in the government after the parliamentary elections on March 4.

    "Immigration has become an urgent question, because after years with a leftwing government, there are 600,000 migrants who don't have the right to stay," Berlusconi said. "We consider it to be an absolute priority to regain control over the situation."

    READ MORE: Europe May Need 10-20 Years to Solve Migration Crisis — Italian Prime Minister

    Berlusconi himself can't run for office due to his previous conviction, but he still can influence the political situation in the country, especially if his party's coalition receives enough support to enter the government.

    "When we're in government we will invest many resources in security," the former PM said. "Our soldiers will patrol the streets alongside police officers," he added.

    Italians will head to the polls next month to cast their votes in a general election. Berlusconi's Forza Italia has teamed up with two other right-wing parties, the Northern League and the Brothers of Italy.

    On Saturday, a gunman opened fire in the Italian city of Macerata against five men and one woman, all African migrants.

    Migrants rest and sleep outside Milan's main train station, Italy (File)
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    EU States Should Support Italy Over Migrant Crisis - Rescue NGO
    As a result of the shooting, the migrants who came from Nigeria, Ghana, the Gambia and Mali were injured.

    Commenting on the incident, Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned that "the state will be particularly severe against whoever thinks of feeding the spiral of violence."

    Italy has been struggling with a huge immigration inflow for the last several years, with the majority of migrants coming across the Mediterranean in smugglers' boats.

    Related:

    UNICEF: Some 190 Refugee Kids Drowned on Libya-Italy Sea Route in Three Months
    Only 4,500 Refugees Relocated From Greece, Italy Under EU Quota Scheme
    Tags:
    deportation, migrants, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok