17:46 GMT +305 February 2018
    Posters comparing lethal amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil, are on display during a news conference about the dangers of fentanyl, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

    UK Fentanyl Dealer Who Offered 'Buy One, Get One Free' on Dark Web Jailed

    Britain's National Crime Agency has been investigated the trading of a deadly drug, fentanyl, on the Dark Web. The drug, which has killed thousands in the United States, is 50 times stronger than heroin.

    A British man who sold fentanyl to people on the Dark Web has been jailed for eight years.

    Kyle Enos, 25, from Newport in Wales, was jailed on Monday, February 5, by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

    Last August the National Crime Agency (NCA) said 60 deaths in the UK since December 2016 had been attributed to fentanyl.

    The court heard on Monday that four of those who Enos supplied have since died — including Jack Barton, 23, a Cardiff University student, and Arran Rees, 34, from Carmarthenshire in rural Wales.

    Enos, who lived in a luxury flat in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to importing, supplying and exporting fentanyl last year after the National Crime Agency made several test purchase from him on the dark web.

    Imported Drug From China

    “Foreign sources of opium are responsible for the entire supply of heroin consumed in the U.S.,” says the White House webpage on “The International Heroin Market.”
    © Flickr/ ukhomeoffice
    US Opioid Crisis: Senators Seek $25 Bln More to Combat Drugs' Epidemic
    Enos used various aliases to buy "significant amounts" of the opioid which he sold to buyers in the UK, the US and Canada between May 2016 and May 2017.

    He was arrested in May 2017 by officers from the National Crime Agency and admitted purchasing fentanyl from China every three weeks and shipping it out to customers who bought it on the Dark Web.

    Enos, who used the name 'Soviet Bear', even admitted operating a "buy one, get one free" policy in a bit to get more customers.

    Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

    A dose as small as 0.002g is potentially fatal.

    Fentanyl Has Devastated US

    ​In the US, 20,000 people died in 2014 due to overdosing on the drug. In the EU, opioid addiction is also on the rise, leading to high numbers of fentanyl-related deaths as well. 

    "We have taken action with partners in the UK and overseas against people we believe are responsible for playing Russian roulette with the lives of drug users by mixing synthetic opiods with drugs such as heroin," said Colin Williams from the NCA.

    "Kyle Enos is one of these individuals. The NCA will keep targeting the source of the threat, but I would encourage drug users and their friends and family to be vigilant and seek guidance on how to protect themselves and their loved ones".

