Israel Mistook Warsaw's 'Holocaust Bill' - Polish Foreign Minister

"The interpretation of the word 'people' is a source of misunderstanding. Because the formulation of the word 'people' is contained in our Constitution, which means 'all the Polish citizens,' who are not only of Polish nationality," Jacek Czaputowicz said, as quoted by the Polish Radio state-owned broadcaster.

The Foreign Minister explained, that the controversial law, which has been criticised by Israeli officials, was designed to "stop the smear campaign against Poland for its alleged involvement in the crime of the Holocaust."

The discussion has begun after Polish Senate adopted a draft law criminalizing the propaganda of the Ukrainian nationalists' ideology along with any accusations of complicity in war crimes during World War II, including the Holocaust, made against Polish people, as well as any denials of the killings of Poles by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The bill was sharply criticized by Israel as it feared that the law might hit the Jews, who had suffered at the hands of Poles and would like to go public with it.

However, the bill yet hasn't come in to force and is to be signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Last week, the Israeli leadership, including the country's prime minister, president, and the Foreign Ministry expressed their disagreement with the law, which, according to them, juggled historical truth, and demanded that it be reviewed. Israel’s Yad Vashem center for the study of Holocaust, in its turn, pledged to proceed with its studies despite the restrictions imposed by Poland.