Register
11:34 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account, November 15, 2015.

    Brussels on Security Alert as Paris Attacks Suspect Goes on Trial for Shootout

    © REUTERS/ Police Nationale/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Brussels is on high alert, with 200 police officers and a helicopter permanently monitoring the situation near the Palace of Justice, while hundreds of journalists will follow the first trial of Salah Abdeslam, the suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, over a shootout with Belgian police that resulted in his arrest.

    Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent, is suspected of involvement in the series of terror attacks across Paris and its suburbs of Saint Denis in November 2015, which left 130 people dead and over 400 injured. He is also accused of having links to Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia.

    The Belgian court starts the trial of Abdeslam and his accomplice, Tunisian national Sofiane Ayari, over a gunbattle that took place on March 15, 2016 in the southern Brussels borough of Forest during police's attempt to check an abandoned house. The firing resulted in the deaths of two police officers and precipitated the terrorist attacks committed by Abdeslam's accomplices, which took place in Brussels seven days later, at the airport and in a metro station, killing 32 people and injuring 340 people.

    READ MORE: 'Conspirator' of 2015 Paris Attacks Transferred From Prison to Paris for Trial

    Abdeslam was transported by a road convoy from France for his first day of trial in Brussels, not by helicopter as it was previously announced. All the participants of the hearing, including the two defendants, should be in place before 9 a.m. (08:00 GMT) for the first trial of Abdeslam, which will last for four days — through Friday, except for Wednesday.

    Frank Berton, lawyer of Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, speaks to the press at the Paris courthouse
    © AFP 2018/ MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE
    Devil’s Advocate: France Provides Lawyer for Abdeslam Using Gov't Funds
    For four months after the 2015 Paris attacks, Abdeslam was public enemy number one, until he was arrested by the Belgian police on March 18, 2016 in his native borough of Molenbeek in Brussels. For the last two years, Abdeslam has been locked up in isolation in Fleury Merogis, the French high security prison, and has steadfastly refused to speak, to the point of losing his lawyers, who did not see any more what they could do for him.

    Abdeslam has subsequently been transferred to a smaller unit, the high security prison for radicalized inmates of Vendin le Vieil in the north of France, near Lille, in order to be transported easily by helicopter every day to Brussels for the legal proceedings.

    READ MORE: Belgian Police Knew of Abdeslam Brothers But Ignored Them — French Watchdog

    The testimony of the two defendants, Abdeslam and Ayari, will be a chapter in the trial that will be opened later in France on the terrorist attacks in Paris.

    Tags:
    November 13, 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, Salah Abdeslam, France, Paris, Brussels, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok