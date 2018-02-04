Cyprus Incumbent President Anastasiades Wins Second Term - Interior Ministry

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Cypriot incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades won in the second round of the country's presidential election gaining 55.99 percent of the vote, the Cypriot Interior Ministry said after 100 percent of ballots have been counted.

His rival Stavros Malas from the left-wing Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) was backed by 44.01 percent of the voters, the ministry said.

Anastasiades, who ran in the election as a candidate from the center-right Democratic Rally (DISY) party, thus secured a second five-year term as president of Cyprus.

The turnout at the vote was 73.97 percent.

Pres Anastasiades is re-elected. #Cyprus continues within the path of stability and growth.



Doing what needs to be done is appreciated by the voters. The citizen remains in the epicenter of our efforts. The challenges ahead of us require the support of the society as a whole. pic.twitter.com/SmYkDjp81Q — Alexandros Sinka (@a_sinka) 4 февраля 2018 г.

​The name of the president-elect will be officially announced during a special ceremony at 10 p.m. (20:00 GMT). The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for February 28.