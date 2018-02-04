Two Dead in Avalanche in Central Italy - Reports

According to reports, two people died as they were skiing off-piste at Campo Felice. Rescuers managed to save the third skier, who was slightly injured, and transfer him by helicopter to L'Aquila hospital.
READ MORE: Snow Apocalypse in Moscow: Power Outage, Flights Delays, Casualties
Last January one of the deadliest avalanches struck the Abruzzo region, having engulfed the Italian luxury resort Hotel Rigopiano, leaving twenty-nine people dead and eleven injured. In total nine people, including four children, were pulled out alive.
The Italian Fire Brigade also rescued several puppies from the avalanche-hit hotel which became a symbol of hope amid tragic developments in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)