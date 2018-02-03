French Authorities Charge Prominent Swiss Islamic Theologian With Rape - Reports

Swiss Muslim academic and writer Tariq Ramadan, who works with Islamic theology and the role of Muslims in the West and the Islamic world, is considered a leading authority on Islam in the West.

The French authorities have charged Tariq Ramadan, who was earlier detained in Paris, with rape, the broadcaster BFMTV reported Saturday.

French law enforcement authorities began a preliminary investigation into the case in 2017 after two women filed a lawsuit against the renowned theologian.

According to the broadcaster, Ramadan was charged with rape and sexual misconduct the day before and has been remanded into custody. The defense has four days to prepare for the hearing.

READ MORE: WATCH Clashes During Prison Workers' Four-Day Rage Against Islamist Violence

Tariq Ramadan has written numerous books and articles on Islam and the integration of Muslims into Europe, stirring a certain amount of controversy over the last years.

Ramadan is a grandson of Egyptian politician Hassan al-Banna, who founded the Muslim Brotherhood — an organization aimed at instilling the Quran and the Sunnah as "the sole reference point for ordering the life of the Muslim community."

The Muslim Brotherhood is considered a terrorist organization by a number of states, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, while it openly operates in France.