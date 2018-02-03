Register
03 February 2018
    Visitors walk trough the glass dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin during an Open Day of the German Federal Parliament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008

    Germany Grants Asylum to Alleged Plotter of Turkey's Military Coup - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    101

    German authorities have granted asylum to Ilhami P., a suspected organizer of the July 2016 military coup in Turkey, and another high-ranking military official allegedly involved in the uprising, local media reported on Friday.

    According to Der Spiegel newspaper, the Turkish prosecution accused Ilhami P., former head of a military academy in Ankara and the most wanted person in Turkey, of treason and links to a terrorist organization.

    Ilhami P. told the German newspaper "at his own risk" that Turkish intelligence might track him down and abduct.

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup in front of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ UMIT BEKTAS
    Erdogan Talks Ominously About 'Cutting Off Heads' of Turkey Coup Plotters
    According to the newspaper, the four other Turkish servicemen, considered by Ankara as important leaders in the coup, were also granted asylum, which makes their extradition to Turkey impossible.

    A military coup attempt took place in Turkey on July 15, 2016, but was suppressed the following day. It left over 240 people dead and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Turkey has accused Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his movement, which Turkey refers as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), of playing a key role in the coup attempt. Gulen has refuted the allegations.

    Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave their national flags and hold a portrait of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric with Turkish words that read: the Coup nation traitor, FETO (Feto is the nickname of Fethullah Gulen), during a pro-government rally at Kizilay main square, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Turkey Prevented 36 FETO Suspects From Fleeing to Europe Since Failed Coup
    Since the thwarted coup, Turkey has arrested hundreds of military personnel, activists and journalists on suspicion of having links to FETO.

    Relations between Berlin and Ankara deteriorated following the failed coup attempt in Turkey. Hundreds of Turkish diplomats and servicemen, including generals, applied for asylum in Germany, prompting criticism from Turkey. Ankara has accused Berlin of providing asylum for coup plotters, while Berlin has strongly criticized the detention of German journalists and human rights activists in Turkey.

