Register
17:31 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BMW workers during a 24-hour strike by German industrial trade union IG Metall in Berlin, Germany, February 2, 2018

    BMW, Audi, Daimler, Porsche Plant Workers Reportedly Begin Strike in Germany

    © REUTERS/ Christian Mang
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The operation of the BMW, Daimler, Audi and Porsche car manufacturing plants has stalled in Germany over a round-the-clock warning strike organized by the IG Metall trade union to pressure employers for a higher salary, local media reported on Friday.

    The trade union expects 300,000 people to take part in the strike, the NTV broadcaster reported. The IG Metall-initiated strikes began on Tuesday, involving several other automakers and gathering over 200,000 employees of the automotive industry.

    READ MORE: General Strike Set to Paralyze Cities Across Finland

    Riot police officers walk by Borgo prison on January 22, 2018 on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica, as striking prison guards block its access as part of a nationwide movement to call for better safety and wages
    © AFP 2018/ PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA
    French Jail Guards to Strike Until Facilities for Terrorists Provided - Union
    On Friday, workers from the Porsche and Daimler plants in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the BMW plant in Munich and the biggest BMW factory in Dingolfing, as well as two Audi plants in Bavaria took part in the strike, the NTV said, citing IG Metall.

    The trade union demands a 6-percent increase in salaries for 3.9 million employees as well as reduction of working hours. The next round of talks between the trade union and managers of the automakers may start on Monday.

    Related:

    Get ‘Em While They’re Hot: BMW Recalling Over One Million Vehicles For Fire Risk
    BMW Expects Emission-Cutting Cost to Fall Within 2-Digit Million Euro Range
    BMW Announces $600Mln South Carolina Auto Plant Expansion
    Thousands of BMW Workers in UK Threaten May Go on Strike Over Pension Plan
    BMW Announces Deal With 3D Metal Printing Company
    Killer Airbags: BMW Recalls 200,000 Cars in China Over Takata Airbag Defects
    Ultimate Driving Machine? BMW Recalls 150K+ Cars in North America
    BMW Driver Gets Well-Deserved Karma Lesson
    Tags:
    strike, Porsche, BMW, Daimler AG, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok