BMW, Audi, Daimler, Porsche Plant Workers Reportedly Begin Strike in Germany

The trade union expects 300,000 people to take part in the strike, the NTV broadcaster reported. The IG Metall-initiated strikes began on Tuesday, involving several other automakers and gathering over 200,000 employees of the automotive industry.
The trade union demands a 6-percent increase in salaries for 3.9 million employees as well as reduction of working hours. The next round of talks between the trade union and managers of the automakers may start on Monday.
— janM (@schoenerhandeln) February 2, 2018
Democracy thrives on participation. And #BMW employees are waking up. There are no more traces of disenchantment with politics as over 7,000 employees have gathered in Munich. Automobile production stands still.
— Tobias Betz (@BetzTobias) February 2, 2018
Head of @IGMetall_Bayern Jürgen Changer on strike in Ingolstadt at @Audi: "The economic damage from the strike is well spent."
