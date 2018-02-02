Two Military Helicopters Crash in France, Leaving Five Dead

An investigation into the deadly crash, which occurred on Friday morning, is underway as the fate of the sixth person aboard is still uncertain.

On Friday morning, two French army helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed under unknown circumstances near lake Carces in the southeastern French region of Var, about fifty kilometers from Saint-Tropez, killing at least five people, the prefecture's statement reads.

"The helicopters crashed, there were three passengers in one helicopter and two in the other, all are dead," according to Brignoles gendarmerie.

The statement of France's prefecture of Var, however, does not precise the death toll, saying that the crash resulted in "multiple victims."

The military helicopters involved in the accident are two aircrafts of the School of Army Light Aviation (EALAT)



A gendarmerie helicopter and about twenty soldiers were deployed on the scene, as some sources mentioned that the search for the body of the sixth passenger was underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW