Register
09:42 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants walks through the Jungle migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 22, 2016

    WATCH: Teenage Migrants Shot During Massive Brawl in Calais Food Queue

    © AFP 2018/ FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "in no case will we allow another 'Jungle' here."

    A massive fight involving more than 100 Eritrean and Afghan nationals broke out in Calais, a French city that previously hosted an infamous refugee camp dubbed the "Jungle," leaving at least four teenage migrants aged between 16 and 18 in critical condition after being shot. According to media reports, the migrants had been standing in a queue waiting for food handouts.

    At least a dozen others were injured during the nearly two-hour clashes, with about 22 people being hospitalized.

    Local authorities said police intervened to "protect the Afghan migrants faced with 150 to 200 Eritrean migrants."

    The fights that have recently increased in Calais drew the attention of the French government, with the interior minister announcing a surprise visit there to "take stock of the situation."

    22 are wounded, including four by bullets during a fight

    "We have reached an escalation of violence that has become unbearable for both those from Calais and migrants," Gerard Collomb said.

    ​Clashes between migrants in Calais: "This is a degree of violence that had never been reached," says Interior Minister Gerard Colomb, who arrived there at midnight

    When announcing a new border security agreement with Britain last month, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "in no case will we allow another 'Jungle' here."

    READ MORE: Tear Gas, Fires and Police: The Demolition of the 'Jungle' According to Twitter

    However, humanitarian groups working in the area claim there are at least 800 migrants left in the area after the demolition of the refugee camp.

    Oct. 26, 2016 file photo people walk past as thick smoke and flames rise from amidst the tents after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as the jungle near Calais, northern France.
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Review of Border Deal With UK Won't Solve Migrant Crisis in Calais - French NGO
    France has repeatedly called on the United Kingdom to engage more actively in tackling the issue of migrants in Calais. Particularly, Paris said that London should resettle more unaccompanied child refugees who want to reunite with their families in Britain.

    Over the past years, several minors have died after attempting to illegally cross the English Channel from Calais to the United Kingdom due to months-long delays in the legal family reunification procedure. The situation prompted concerns of human rights groups in both the United Kingdom and France.

    Tags:
    fight, migrant camp, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Calais, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok