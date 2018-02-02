General Strike Set to Paralyze Cities Across Finland

The strike from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. will affect many economic spheres, most notable transport, and involve up to 10,000 people. The Helsinki regional transport authority HSL said metro, tram, and most of bus traffic would be suspended, but trains, including suburban ones, are expected to run as usual.
The employment plan that came into being this year cuts jobless benefits for those who fail to find work over a three-month period. However, SAK has argued that work is not equally available across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)