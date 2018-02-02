EU Agency: Inflow of Asylum Seekers to Europe Still High

EU countries, Norway and Switzerland received nearly 707,000 asylum applications in 2017, which is 43 percent fewer compared to the previous year but still more than in the periods prior to the European migration crisis, the European Asylum Support Office’s (EASO) data revealed on Thursday.
"In 2017, EU+ countries recorded 706,913 asylum applications. This is a decrease of 43% compared to 2016, and the second consecutive year with fewer applications after the unprecedented influx in 2015 and 2016. Despite this decrease, the 2017 total remained at a slightly higher level than the number of applications lodged in 2014, indicating that the asylum-related inflow in the EU+ remained considerable," the EASO said in a press release.
According to the EASO's statistics, Syria has remained the main country of origin of applicants for the fifth consecutive year, with more than 98,000 applications. Syrians are followed by Iraqi, Afghan and Nigerian nationals, with more than 40,000 asylum applications per each group. Among the top 10 countries of origin are also Pakistan, Eritrea, Albania, Bangladesh, Guinea and Iran.
Despite a 13-percent decrease, European countries continued issuing a considerable number of decisions (981,615) at first instance in 2017, 40 percent of which were positive. The number of pending applications decreased by half compared to the previous year and leveled off at 462,532 in late 2017, the agency observed.
This recognition rate, which is calculated by dividing the number of positive first-instance decisions on refugee status or subsidiary protection by the total number of all decisions, decreased by 17 percent, compared to 2016, which reflected a drop in the number of decisions on Syrian and Eritrean nationals, and an increase in the number of decisions on cases with relatively lower recognition rates, the data showed.
Since 2015, the European Union has been facing an acute migration crisis, with hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers arriving in the bloc in a bid to flee wars and a deteriorating humanitarian situation in their homes in the Middle East and North Africa.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)