French High School Students Take to Streets of Paris to Protest School Reform

Hundreds of students and teachers gathered in the French capital on Thursday to protest the reform of the system of final high school exams taken by students before they go off to university, as well a proposal which would make major changes to the country's university admissions system.

Meeting in front of the University of Jussieu, demonstrators from several student and teachers' unions marched in the direction of the Sorbonne, which houses much of Paris's higher education establishment.

The action was one of several planned across the country in a 'day of action' protesting President Emmanuel Macron's proposed reforms to baccalaureate system. During last year's election campaign, Macron argued that the current system fails to prepare students for higher education and the job market. Opponents of the changes have charged that they would force students to make career choices at too early an age.

Activists are also protesting a bill presently before parliament on university access, which proposes the removal of France's university admissions system and tighter entrance criteria.

Riot police were deployed along Rue del La Sorbonne in front of one of the main entrances to the university, resulting in a few minor scuffles.