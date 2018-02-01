Register
17:26 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    German Parliament Extends Moratorium on Refugee Family Reunification

    © AFP 2018/ Christof Stache
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - German lawmakers voted on Thursday in favor of a draft bill to keep until July 31 the moratorium on family reunification for migrants entitled to subsidiary protection in Germany.

    During the session, aired by the Phoenix TV station, the parliament also rejected draft bills submitted by opposition parties. The Free Democratic Party proposed to extend the moratorium on reunification for two more years, while the parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany political party suggested depriving refugees of the right to family reunification. The Left and The Greens parties demanded complete removal of the restriction.

    The parliamentary vote on the draft bill on family reunification for refugees comes following an agreement reached at the coalition talks between Germany's two biggest parties — the alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — to lift the moratorium on family reunification in August, with the country taking 1,000 family members of refugees per month.

    READ MORE: Germany's CDU-SPD Deal on Migrants Family Reunion Freeze Insufficient — AfD

    The moratorium on family reunification for refugees in Germany went into effect in March 2016.

    Germany has been one of the key destinations in Europe for thousands of refugees from the Middle East and North Africa. However, according to the Office of Migrants and Refugees, the number of asylum seekers arriving in the county dropped to 186, 644 in 2017 from about 280,000 the year before.

    Related:

    Migrants 'Express'-Baptized in Swimming Pool to Church of Finland's Chagrin
    Narrow Miss? Swedish Ski Resort Burns Down 'Junk' Migrant Camp
    Berlin Fears a Devastating Wave of Migrants Amid EU Reform Plans - Reports
    Tags:
    legislation, bill, draft, refugee, migrants, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok