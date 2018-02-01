Register
17:26 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018

    Brexit Minister Concerned With EU Laws That May Harm UK During Transition Period

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK authorities will try to make sure at the negotiations with Brussels that the new European laws will do no harm to the United Kingdom during the post-Brexit transition period, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said Thursday.

    On Monday, the European Commission received a mandate to start negotiations with the United Kingdom on transitional arrangements. One of the possible arrangements stipulates that the United Kingdom will be the third country as of March 30, 2019, and will be therefore no longer represented in the EU institutions, agencies, and bodies.

    "During that [transition] period… the primary concern I have is of any new [European] laws coming into effect over which we have had no say, we will be aiming to set up arrangements to ensure that they do not do harm to the United Kingdom," Davis said speaking at the House of Commons.

    READ MORE: EU Council Adopts Directives for Talks on Post-Brexit Transition Period With UK

    Similarly, Steve Baker, the parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union, expressed confidence that an agreement on future relations with Brussels would be reached swiftly.

    "Given the success, we have had in securing agreement in the first phase of negotiations, we are confident that we will go on to reach a swift agreement on an implementation [transition] period and a mutually beneficial future partnership with the EU," Baker stressed.

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Many Wouldn't Mind UK Being Worse Off If Still Free to Make Decisions – Academic
    Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels officially started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019. The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was among the key issues discussed during the negotiations, including the rights of EU citizens residing in the United Kingdom.

    In mid-December, EU leaders agreed to move on to the second phase of Brexit talks, which will begin this March.

    Related:

    Brexit Transition Period to Last Until December 31, 2020 - EU Official
    EU Council Adopts Directives for Talks on Post-Brexit Transition Period With UK
    'Flawed' Brexit 'Bill' Needs Major Rewrites – House of Lords
    Tags:
    agreement, transition, Brexit, EU, David Davis, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok