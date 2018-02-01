Register
09:38 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 31, 2018

    UK PM Locks Horns With Brussels Over EU Citizens' Free Movement

    © REUTERS/ Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Brussels has called for the preservation of a "status quo" in Brexit's transition period, which specifically stipulates that the freedom of movement for EU citizens coming to Britain would wrap up in December 2020.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that EU citizens who will enter Britain after Brexit in March 2019 should be treated differently to those who arrived in the UK before its withdrawal from the bloc.

    May explained pointed out that changing the rules on migration will be high on her agenda during negotiations on Brexit's transition period, due to start already next week.

    "..But I'm clear there is a difference between those who came prior to us leaving and those who will come when they know the UK is leaving", she pointed out.

    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis speaks to the ECR Deal or No Deal conference in Central Hall Westminster, London, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Philip Toscano
    UK Brexit Min: Certain Political Agreement Can Be Reached at March EU Council
    Brussels officials, for their part, have repeatedly said that the EU nationals' free movement should be in place to the last day of transition period, which means that these nationals should be allowed to settle in Britain until the end of 2020.

    In an interview with The Guardian, the European parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt  stressed that the EU citizens' rights during Brexit's transition period is "not negotiable".

    "We will not accept that there are two sets of rights for EU citizens. For the transition to work, it must mean a continuation of the existing acquis with no exceptions", he said.

    The Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union kicked off in June 2016 and are due to complete by the end of March 2019.

    READ MORE: UK to Take Back Control of its Trade Policy After Brexit — May's Spokesman

    December 2017 saw the end of the first phase of the negotiations, which included a discussion on the issue of citizens' rights. During the second phase, the sides will focus on the transition period in bilateral relations after Brexit, as well as their future long-term trade and security cooperation.

    Related:

    Brexit Leak: 'UK Treasury Has Lost Credibility' in Making Forecasts – Academic
    Report Calls for Post-Brexit Clampdown on Unskilled Immigration
    UK Gov't Analysis on Brexit: Not Much of Surprise - Political Commentator
    Leaked UK Gov't Report on Brexit Only 'Initial' Work - UK PM's Spokesman
    Tags:
    transition, nationals, rights, negotiations, movement, withdrawal, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok