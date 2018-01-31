Russia Considers France Among Major Partners in Europe

NOVO-OGARYOVO (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) - Russia considers France as one of its major partners in Europe and is willing to further develop bilateral dialogue on a pragmatic and equal basis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I will stress that we consider France as one of Russia's key partners in Europe and seek to develop dialogue with your country on the entire range of issues relating to bilateral and international agenda on a pragmatic and equal basis," Putin said at a meeting of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Russia and France have repeatedly stated the intention to boost bilateral trade and to develop cooperation in such areas as innovations, hi-tech and green technologies.

Russian and French companies also have experience in working together on energy projects.

French energy giant Total and Russian energy company Novatek are jointly implementing the Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas project.