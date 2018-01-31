Russia Considers France Among Major Partners in Europe

"I will stress that we consider France as one of Russia's key partners in Europe and seek to develop dialogue with your country on the entire range of issues relating to bilateral and international agenda on a pragmatic and equal basis," Putin said at a meeting of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Russian and French companies also have experience in working together on energy projects.
French energy giant Total and Russian energy company Novatek are jointly implementing the Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas project.
