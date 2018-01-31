Germany's CDU-SPD Deal on Migrants Family Reunion Freeze Insufficient - AfD

"Suspending family reunion is generally the right thing to do. However, the would-be coalition parties' plan to limit the suspension only until July is not enough. Also, both parties [CDU/CSU and SPD] suffer from a striking lack of credibility in regards to migration policy. It is hard to imagine that they really want to have an effective limit to migration, which, in fact, at least one of the would-be coalition parties admittedly does not want," Meuthen said.
The SPD has initially been against capping the number of asylum seekers and in favor of ending the freeze on family reunions, however, its potential coalition partners, particularly, the CSU, are more inclined toward a cap on arrivals.
The AfD has been promoting a cap on all immigration and closure of the German border.
