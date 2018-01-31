Register
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    UK Government Ministers Pledge to Publish Brexit Impact Assessments

    Documents leaked earlier this week revealed the extent of the government’s attempts to cover up its dire economic projections for the aftermath of Brexit.

    The Government of British Prime Minister Theresa May on January 31 pledged that it would make available its internal reports on the impact of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union after excerpts of internal modelling was leaked to the media on Monday.

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.
    Brexit Leak: 'UK Treasury Has Lost Credibility' in Making Forecasts – Academic
    Number 10's promises to allow the documents to be viewed privately by Parliamentarians after the House of Commons votes for such a measure, have been strongly criticized even by the Prime Minister's fellow Conservative MPs.

    The leaked documents, apparently produced this month, forecast that Britain's condition would worsen economically under all three of the projected scenarios envisaged by the government.

    Comprehensive FTA

    In the event that a free-trade agreement were to be reached between Brussels and London, growth in the British economy would allegedly still shrink by 5 percent over the following decade and a half.

    Single Market Access

    The "soft Brexit" scenario in which Britain leaves the EU but maintains preferential economic access to the European Single Market would reportedly still result in slower growth by at least 2 percent over the same following 15 year period.

    No Deal

    Under the "nightmare scenario" in which the UK crashes out of the bloc with no post-Brexit arrangements in place, the government expects the economy to dent the economy by as much as 8 percent annually as the trading partners would revert to World Trade Organization rules that would require the imposition of import tariffs.

    Prominent Labour Parliamentarian and Chairman of the House of Commons' Select Committee for Exiting the European Union derided the attempts of government ministers to play down the significance of the leaked documents during Prime Minister's Question Time.

    "What confidence should we have when the honorable gentleman yesterday said from that dispatch box that we don't need to worry about the gloomy forecasts because under every circumstance the British economy would continue to grow?," he said.

