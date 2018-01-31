Interpol Reportedly Circulates List of 50 Daesh Suspects Thought to Be in Italy

According to the news outlet, the list was initially sent to the Italian Interior Ministry on November 29, 2017, and was then handed over to other European countries. Interpol assumes that the terrorists have arrived in Italy by boat and may attempt to infiltrate other European states.
At least four of those mentioned on the list were already known to European security services, while one of the suspected Daesh fighters might have already crossed the border into France, the Guardian said.
READ MORE: 'Daesh Want to Give the Impression That Nowhere is Safe' – Afghan Journalist
In July 2017, Interpol circulated a list of 173 Daesh terrorists, who might perpetrate terrorist attacks in Europe. The list was drafted by US intelligence services, based on information obtained during operations in Syria and Iraq. The information has been transmitted to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and subsequently to the Interpol.
All comments
Show new comments (0)