Register
17:34 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A boy wears a kippah (File)

    Macron on Paris Attack on Jewish Schoolboy: 'The Whole Country is Assaulted'

    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Kahnert / DPA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112

    A Jewish schoolboy wearing a kippa was beaten by two teenagers on Monday evening in Sarcelles, the northern suburb of Paris, in an attack that police consider to be antisemitic.

    French President Emmanuel Macron vehemently condemned the assault on an eight-year-old Jewish boy in a suburb of Paris, on avenue du 8 mai 1945, calling it "heinous." The offenders pushed the child to the ground and started beating him, though they did not shout any insults.

    The president also equated racially motivated violence with an assault on the whole state in a post on his Twitter account, adding that France "stands alongside the French of Jewish faith to fight with them and for them in each of these heinous acts."

    READ MORE: A Jew in Paris: Israeli Journalist Undertakes Social Experiment

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at a map of the area where Israel plans to build some 800 new housing units during his visit to the east Jerusalem Jewish neighborhood of Gilo.
    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon, Pool
    'Shocked by This Lie': Israeli Envoy to France Slams Children's Magazine for Calling Jewish State 'Disputed'
    Earlier, chief of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs Gerard Kollon also denounced the incident. He stressed that police suspect the attack to be antisemitic and an investigation is currently underway in order to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

    France has the largest Jewish community in Europe, but recently attacks against Jews have been on the rise. Today's attack is already the third case of anti-Jewish violence this month. On January 13, a Jewish fifteen-year-old teenager had her face cut on one of the streets of the same Parisian suburb. Several days earlier an arson attack destroyed two kosher shops near Paris.

    READ MORE: Rise in Anti-Semitism Forces Paris’ Jews Out of Their Homes

    Related:

    Israel's Envoy to France Slams Magazine for Calling Jewish State 'Disputed'
    France's National Front Aims to Win Over Jewish Voters With Trip to Israel
    Jewish Man Injured in Stabbing Attack in France’s Strasbourg
    London Synagogue Hires French Rabbi as Jews Flee France in Terror
    Twitter Campaign Launched to Show Solidarity With France’s Jews
    Five Teens Arrested in France For Desecration of Jewish Сemetery
    France Wants Jews to Spurn Netanyahu's Call to Return to Israel
    Tags:
    antisemitism, schoolboy, Jews, attack, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok