Rally in Barcelona Demands Reinstatement of Catalan Gov’t (VIDEO)

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is the only candidate by the majority parties but he needs to attend a praliamentary plenary to assume the power. After Catalonia voted for independence in October, Puigdemont has fled abroad; he faces arrest in Spain.

A rally was held underway in Barcelona on January 30 — its participants demanded the reinstatement of Catalonia's government.

