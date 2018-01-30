Register
16:59 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Francisco Núñez Olivera

    World's Oldest Man Reportedly Dies Aged 113 in Spain

    © Photo: Youtube / AGENCIA EFE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Francisco Nunez, who was considered the oldest man in the world after the death of the previous record holder Israel Kristal, has died in the Spanish province of Badajoz on Monday, according to the EFE agency.

    The funeral of Francisco Nunez will be held later in the evening. The man died on Monday, the news only came out on Tuesday.

    He lived in the village of Bienvenida, where he was born on December 13, 1904.

    READ MORE: 'I'm Surprised That I'm 104': Woman Reveals Her Longevity Secret

    Nunez was 10 years old when the First World War began, in the 1920s he participated in the Rif war between the colonial Spain and France and the Confederal Republic of the Tribes of the Rif, also fought in Morocco.

    While his wife died in 1988, he is survived has four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

    Nunez lived with his daughter, who took care of him. In an interview with local media, she once noted that her father did not keep to a diet, but his diet always included cheese.

    The title of the oldest living man on earth was passed to Nunez after the previous oldest living man in the world Israel Krishtal, who also lived for 113 years, died in August 2017.

    READ MORE: World’s Oldest Man Dies at Age 112 in Japan

    Despite the fact that the media recognizes Nunez as the oldest man on earth, he is not listed in the Guinness Book of Records, since he did not have the original documents to prove how old he was.

    Related:

    World's Oldest Panda Dies in China at Age Equivalent to Over 100 Human Years
    Long Journey Ends: World's Oldest Person Dies at 117 in Italy
    Prince Mikasa, Oldest Member of Japan's Royal Family, Dies Aged 100
    World's Oldest Cat Scooter Dies Aged 30 Shortly After Breaking Record
    World’s Oldest Person Dies in Japan Aged 117
    Europe’s Oldest Hippo Dies in Kaliningrad Zoo
    World’s Oldest Person Dies in US at Age 115
    Tags:
    longevity, world's oldest person, death, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok