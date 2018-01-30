Register
20:41 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    UK Police and Prosecutors Say Sorry After Student Wrongly Accused of Rape

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    230

    The Met and the CPS carried out an urgent review into the Liam Allan, who has said he plans to sue the Met over the failures to disclose key evidence before his trial at Croydon Crown Court in south London.

    The Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have apologized after text messages which proved a student's innocence were never shown to the defense.

    Liam Allan, 22, was charged with 12 counts of rape and sexual assault but his trial collapsed last month.

    The prosecution was dropped three days into the trial when it was revealed 40,000 text messages had been found on a computer disk which suggested the alleged victim had pestered him for "casual sex" and had discussed her sexual fantasies.

    "University is meant to be the best years of your life and the last two years have been spent worrying and not concentrating on anything. It has completely ripped apart my normal personal life," he told the BBC last month.

    Faced 12 Years in Jail

    Mr. Allan could have been jailed for up to 12 years and been put on the sex offenders' register for life if he had been found guilty.

    Earlier this month another young man had a rape charge dropped against him on the eve of his trial.

    Oliver Mears, an Oxford University student, had been on bail since his arrest on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in July 2015, when he was 17.

    Surrey Police admitted its investigation into Mr Mears, who is now 19, had been flawed.

    Apology Given to Liam Allan

    Commander Richard Smith, from the Met, and Claire Lindley, the CPS Chief Crown Prosecutor for London South, have met with Mr. Allan and apologized to him in person for his ordeal.

    "It is clear from our review that both the MPS and the CPS did not carry out disclosure procedures properly in this case. Although we are confident there was no malicious intent in this case, it was important that we carried this urgent review and learn lessons from it," said Cmdr. Smith.

    Following the review the CPS has agreed a joint protocol with all police forces in the UK governing the examination of digital media.

    There will also be more training on disclosure to all police officers and a number of other changes that were included in a National Disclosure Improvement Plan which was agreed by the CPS, National Police Chiefs' Council and College of Policing and published on Friday, January 26.

    600 Rape Cases Reviewed

    The Met and the CPS is also reviewing 600 cases where people have been charged with rape and are heading for trial, to check whether full disclosure has been made in those cases.

    This has involved the secondment of 120 police officers, who have been taken off the work of catching criminals.

    "This case has highlighted some systemic and deep-rooted issues that have been apparent to those working in the criminal justice system for some time," said Ms. Lindley.

    "The prosecutors involved in this case did not sufficiently challenge the police about digital material. That meant that it took longer than was necessary to drop the case against Mr Allan. For that, the CPS has offered an unreserved apology to him and his family," she said.

    "There are important lessons for us to learn from this case. Equally there are important lessons for the criminal justice system," said Cmdr. Smith.

    Related:

    Avalanche of Donations After Kickstarter Ban on Swedish 'Rape Book'
    #MeToo 'Trivializes And Blurs' Rape With Flirtation – Academic
    French Ex-Porn Actress Sparks Outrage With Her 'Women Can Enjoy Rape' Remark
    Rape Victim Fights Back, Causing Police Search for Man With Injured Penis
    Tags:
    court trial, disclosure, text messages, disclosure of information, rape, apology, Crown Prosecution Service, Metropolitan Police, Oxford, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok