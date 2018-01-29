Register
20:33 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018

    Brexit Transition Period to Last Until December 31, 2020 - EU Official

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier during a press-conference explained what a 21-month transition period means for both the UK and the EU.

    "If we have no agreement on all of the withdrawal issues, there will be no transition. Without any agreement on the withdrawal issues there will be no transition period," Barnier said.

    Commenting on the results of the EU Council session Barnier said that time is needed to ratify the Brexit treaty before March 29, 2019 and still hopes to finalize the deal in October. According to him, the transitional period will last until December 31, 2020

    Barnier also added that Britain will have to accept and abide by all legal changes that happen within the EU during the 21-month transition period, which will follow the UK's exit from the block. Moreover, he reminded that Britain will not be able to benefit from any trade deals that the EU has with other countries during this period.

    READ MORE: UK to Take Back Control of its Trade Policy After Brexit — May's Spokesman

    At the same time he reminded that the transition period is quite short and both businesses and Britain must prepare for it, with the latter initiating discussions with third-party countries.

    "During the transition period, whether the UK has wished to benefit from the economic status quo, it will be able to initiate discussions with third countries clearly. It's a short period of time and you've got to remember the day on which the UK leaves — based on its decision, on the morning of the 30th of March it will leave 750 different international agreements behind," Barnier told reporters.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said Britain welcomes the EU's the agreement on transition terms after Brexit, adding that the two sides' positions were well aligned. However, the PM's spokesman noted that on more than one transition deal some distance between the UK and the EU still remains.

    The UK is planning to leave European Union in March 2019, but has to settle the terms of separation first. The first round of Brexit talks concluded in December, 2017 when EU citizens' rights in the UK, the British-Irish border and London's financial obligations to Brussels were negotiated.

    Related:

    EU Council Adopts Directives for Talks on Post-Brexit Transition Period With UK
    Ex-Tory Ministers Caught Giving Out Brexit Info to Fake Chinese Firm - Reports
    UK Gov't Reassures Private Sector Over Brexit Concerns, Stresses Solid Growth
    UK Brexit Min: Certain Political Agreement Can Be Reached at March EU Council
    Economic Analysis Shows Brexit Impact on UK Finance Services to be Slight
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit talks, EU, transitional deal, Brexit, Brexit, Michel Barnier, Theresa May, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok