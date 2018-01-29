Blast Rocks Residential Building in Azerbaijan's capital (VIDEO)

The explosion hit a residential building in Baku. A preliminary version points to a possible gas leak.

According to Sputnik Azerbaijan, no casualties were reported in the incident, as the fire occurred between the floors.

The explosion took place in an apartment building on the prospect Gara Garayev in the Nizami district in the capital of Azerbaijan, the APA news agency reported on Monday, pointing to a gas leak as a preliminary version of the incident.

Rescuers and medical workers are currently working at the scene.

The eye-witnesses told Sputnik that the building was on fire and the firefighters were also deployed to the scene.