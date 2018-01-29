Re-elected Finnish President Won't Change Policy Toward Moscow

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Incumbent Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, re-elected as the country's head at Sunday's vote, said he did not see any reason for the country's policy toward Russia to change.

"I cannot see any reason why policy toward Russia should change. We have different views of [the situation] in Ukraine, Crimea. However, the development of the good neighborly relations is important," Niinisto told a press conference after the vote late on Sunday.

Niinisto expressed content over the results of the vote, saying that he considered his election success as a sign that the Finns were satisfied with his policies.

According to the Finnish Justice Ministry, Niinisto ensured his re-election in the first round of presidential election, gaining 62.7 percent of votes while his rivals garnered less than 15 percent of ballots.

Ties between Finland and Russia continue to develop. Both Moscow and Helsinki have expressed commitment for strengthening relations, particularly in the area of cooperation in the Arctic in light of Finland's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2017-2019.