Spain's Constitutional Court: Puigdemont Must Attend Parliament to Be Sworn In

The court’s decision was unanimous. A parliamentarian can undergo the procedure of being sworn in as a head of the Generalitat, the Catalan government, only if he shows up in the assembly hall, the Constitutional Court said, thus ruling holding the procedure via video conference illegal.
If Puigdemont does not attend the swearing-in session in person, this procedure will be annulled, the court also ruled.
Also, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said recently, that the Spanish authorities requested the State Council's opinion regarding the former Catalan leader's nomination as they consider it "non-compliant with the law."
