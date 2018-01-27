DefendAfrin: Protests in Support of Afrin Sweep Europe (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Thousands of Kurdish immigrants have taken to the streets of Europe to protest against the Turkish military operation in the Syrian city of Afrin.

The operation, dubbed Olive Branch, started on January 20 following the US announcement of its decision to train a 30,000-strong border security force on Syria’s northern borders that would include the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) affiliated with the YPG, which Ankara regards as a terrorist group.

As queer activists from Turkey and Kurdistan, we will be saying "No to War!" in #DefendAfrin demonstrations today in London, Zurich, Paris, and Rennes. — hakan sandal (@hakansandal) 27 января 2018 г.

Kurds from all over Kurdistan and friends of Kurds all over Europe gathers today to condemn Turkey’s attack on #Afrin. #DefendAfrin pic.twitter.com/di1Cy8y4Wr — Lawên | لاوێن (@Lawwwen) 27 января 2018 г.

​Germany

According to police reports, some 7,000 protesters are demonstrating in the city of Cologne. Police have reinforced security to prevent any conflict between Kurdish and Turkish immigrants.

Pro-Kurdish people protest today in Cologne, Germany against the Turkish attacks on Afrin,

REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen#Afrin #Efrin

Kürt insanlar bugün Köln ' de, Almanya ' nın Afrin ' e yapılan Türk saldırılarına karşı protesto ediyor,. pic.twitter.com/FyASOpzc6b — Serbest Yaman (@goyi_ciya) 27 января 2018 г.

​Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had expressed the country’s concern over Turkey’s ongoing operation and announced the decision to halt supplies of German-built Leopard tanks to Ankara.

Amid Germany Leopard crisis, thousands of people took to the streets of Cologne on Saturday (January 27) to protest against a Turkish military offensive in the city of Afrin, Syria pic.twitter.com/cdlR9e5Xmr — The Region (@TheRegionOrg) 27 января 2018 г.

Happening now in Cologne/Germany: Thousands of Kurds and their friends are condemning the Turkish attacks on Kurdish Afrin #DefendAfrin pic.twitter.com/MS0IO0NTyF — Cahida Dêrsim (@dersi4m) 27 января 2018 г.

German police have stopped the rally of ten thousands of Kurds in solidarity with Afrin. German police calls on Kurds to remove the flags of Abdullah Öcalan #CologneForAfrin pic.twitter.com/YudgsbeyNP — Cahida Dêrsim (@dersi4m) 27 января 2018 г.

​His Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu denied those reports.

"A commission was scheduled to meet to discuss Leopard tanks, but the meeting was postponed. Meanwhile, no issue of freezing or canceling [the deliveries of Leopard tanks] has been raised," Cavusoglu said.

German police attacked us with tear gas & is blocking all roads #CologneForAfrin pic.twitter.com/hu7RoydQRz — Cahida Dêrsim (@dersi4m) 27 января 2018 г.

UK

While protesting in London, Kurds have been calling on the government to stand by Afrin.

“We have urged the Labor Party to place pressure on Theresa May and the British government in order for them to pressure Erdogan to end the incursion,” a Kurdish protester said.

.@jeremycorbyn MOST of the Kurdish Community in London are here to say #DefendAfrin Where are you? pic.twitter.com/iy40XHW48x — Defend Afrin! (@Hevallo) 27 января 2018 г.

London: Absolutely huge crowd in London right now!! Thousands have come out to condemn the Turkey's invasion of the Kurdish city of Afrin! #DefendAfrin — Comrade Cudi (@The_Rojavans) 27 января 2018 г.

The French city of Rennes, as well as Swedish Stockholm has also joined the movement.