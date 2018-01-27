Register
13:44 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Italian Senate, in Rome (File)

    Right-Wingers Want an End to Anti-Russian Sanctions Ahead of Italian Elections

    © AP Photo/ Alessandra Tarantino
    Europe
    Get short URL
    350

    If successful in the upcoming elections, Italy's center-right parties will form a government to pursue an independent foreign policy and normalize relations with Russia, an MP told Sputnik.

    Recent opinion polls suggest that the electoral chances of the right-wing parties are looking good with the polls promising them a hefty number of seats in both houses of parliament.

    In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Edmondo Cirielli, a Fratelli d’Italia MP and a member of the parliament’s foreign relations committee, poured scorn on the country’s left-wing government, whose economic and social policy he described as a complete failure.

    Rome
    CC BY 2.0 / Sarah-Rose / Italian flag
    Italy, the Trailblazer? Breaking Euro, EU, NATO Bonds Best For Country
    “Their handling of the migrant crisis has been a crying shame. They adopted a raft of laws which complicated the work of our law enforcement agencies and made life easier for criminals,” Cirielli said.

    He added that in foreign policy matters, the right-wingers will try to put the interests of Italy ahead of everything else and will listen to what people are saying.

    “We want to become a strong power again, especially where it comes to social economy, to stabilize relations between East and West, and normalize the situation in the Middle East. On the home front, we’ll focus on security and terrorism, illegal migration and border control. We’ll prevent migrants from reaching our shores and will send illegals back home,” he noted.

    He also prioritized efforts to reduce unemployment by encouraging private investments, slashing taxes and introducing a system of proportional taxation.

    “As for Russia, being patriots, we embrace the ideology of the United Russia party and Putin who, 20 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall has managed to save Russia from a social, economic and political catastrophe. If we have a parliamentary majority, we’ll be demanding the lifting of the EU sanctions against Russia and will pursue an independent foreign policy again.”

    Edmondo Cirielli said that Fratelli d’Italia stakes its hopes on Georgia Meloni to become the country’s next prime minister.

    “We believe that the one who gets the most votes within the coalition should become prime minister. Let’s wait and see who the Italian people will vote for,” Edmondo Cirielli concluded.

    READ MORE: Italy's Referendum: People Lose Trust in Mainstream Parties, Flemish Party Says

    According to the results of an Ixe poll commissioned by the Huffington Post, up to 35.7 percent of respondent said they would vote for Forza Italia, Lega Nord, Fratelli d’Italia and the former Christian Democrats, Noi con l’Italia – Udc, in the upcoming elections. This could give them 299 seats in the lower house of parliament and 153 seats in the Senate.

    Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is the biggest winner of them all, with his Forza Italia party’s popularity boasting a 17.4 percent increase, which could effectively elevate him to the position of a coalition leader.

    Related:

    Italy's Referendum: People Lose Trust in Mainstream Parties, Flemish Party Says
    Salvini, Italy's "Farage" Threatens Brussels With "Italexit" Ahead of Elections
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, social economics, foreign policy, elections, right-wing parties, EU, Forza Italia party, Lega Nord, Fratelli d'Italia, Vladimir Putin, Matteo Renzi, Berlusconi, Edmondo Cirielli, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok