Paris Braces for Once-in-a-Century Flood as Waters Rise (PHOTO, VIDEO)

River levels are climbing in Paris as the swollen River Seine threatens to overflow its banks and leave much of the French capital submerged.

The city’s main waterway reached levels of over 18 feet (5.5 meters) on Friday evening and continued to rise forcing the authorities to close several metro stations along the river, tunnels, parks and the ground floor of the world-famous Louvre Museum, the Mail Online reported.

The water level in the Seine is expected to surge above 19 feet (5.8 meters), which is 13 feet (3.9 meters) above normal forcing the suspension of a busy local commuter train service until next week.

​The #Louvre museum in #Paris closed its basement display of Islamic art on Wednesday following a sharp rise in the level of the river Seine, which has been swollen by weeks of heavy rain. More: https://t.co/nE91Dqaktf | #ParisFlood pic.twitter.com/ongdiZBKAy