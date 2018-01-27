Gas Explosion in Azerbaijani Capital Leaves at Least 2 Dead - Reports

BAKU (Sputnik) - A gas explosion occurred in the center of the Azerbaijani capital of Baku killing at least two people, the Trend news agency reported Saturday.

The explosion took place in a school and office supply shop on the ground floor of a residential building on Dilara Aliyeva street near the 28 May metro station, the agency reported.

"According to the preliminary data, the explosion occurred as result of a gas leak. The day before, there were construction works in the area and the workers could have damaged the gas pipes," Ruslan Aliyev, deputy director of Azeriqaz company said.

The official noted, however, that according to his data, no people had died, but some sustained injuries.