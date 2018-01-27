UK Guarantees Freedom of Employment to EU Citizens During Transition

"EU citizens will continue to be able to come and live and work in the UK, with no new barriers to taking up employment," the letter addressed to businesses read.
"We will introduce a registration scheme for new arrivals in preparation for our future immigration system, but this will not place any new burdens on businesses during the implementation period," they wrote.
The United Kingdom is preparing to leave the European Union by the end of March 2019. The status of some 3 million EU citizens living in the country was one of the main sticking points during last year’s talks between EU and UK negotiators.
