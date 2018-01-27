UK Guarantees Freedom of Employment to EU Citizens During Transition

LONDON (Sputnik) - EU nationals will be free to live and work in the United Kingdom for around two years after the nation quits the European Union, its senior cabinet ministers said Friday in an open letter.

"EU citizens will continue to be able to come and live and work in the UK, with no new barriers to taking up employment," the letter addressed to businesses read.

Brexit minister David Davis, Chancellor Philip Hammond, and Business Secretary Greg Clark confirmed that EU citizens who would come to the country during what they termed "implementation period" would be asked to register with authorities.

"We will introduce a registration scheme for new arrivals in preparation for our future immigration system, but this will not place any new burdens on businesses during the implementation period," they wrote.

The United Kingdom is preparing to leave the European Union by the end of March 2019. The status of some 3 million EU citizens living in the country was one of the main sticking points during last year’s talks between EU and UK negotiators.