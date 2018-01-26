Sweden Hopes Russia Not to Interfere in Country's Parliament Election - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden hopes that Russia will not meddle in the country's parliamentary election in September, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Peter Ericson, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Everybody knows that Russia meddled in the election in the United States, France and other countries. We are concerned about it… It is perceived as a well-established truth, although Moscow refutes it… But we hope that it will not happen," Ericson said.

When asked to provide evidence of Russia's intentions to interfere in the Swedish election, Ericson said: "I cannot say that I personally have evidence."

Russia has faced numerous accusations of an alleged meddling in the domestic affairs of other countries. The USA was the first to do so during their 2016 presidential election. The US intelligence agencies claimed that Kremlin had close ties with the Trump's campaign team, and offered them means to turn the odds in his favor. However, two separate investigations carried out by US Congress and the FBI into the issues have yielded no evidence of this so far.

Kremlin was later also accused of meddling in the France presidential election last year, Catalonian independence referendum and Brexit referendum in the UK. At the moment, none of the countries presented solid facts to prove the interference in the domestic affairs actually took place.

Russian senior political figures have repeatedly dismissed the accusations, with some of them noting that such allegations are a sign of a lack of professionalism among politicians, who use them as an excuse for their political failures.