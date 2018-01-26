Register
15:11 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Rickard Söderberg

    'Now We Are Awake': Swedish Opera Singers Join #Metoo in Support of Female Peers

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Frankie Fouganthin / Rickard Söderberg
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    While group petitions from Swedish women that engulfed most industries amid the anti-harassment #Metoo movement are hardly new, a male group announcement is definitely a game changer.

    Several months after a call from hundreds of female Swedish singers who protested widespread harassment in the opera world, their male colleagues wrote support call published in Dagens Nyheter.

    In November, Dagens Nyheter published an appeal from 705 female opera singers, who protested against sexism and harassment in their trade, the witnessing of sexist jargon, sexual assault and rape both at the opera and music schools. Now, 105 male opera singers, including Rickard Söderberg, Peter Mattei, Karl-Magnus Fredriksson and Michael Weinius, have chosen to reciprocate in the same newspaper.

    "For us male opera singers, #metoo and #visjungerut [the female opera singers' campaign, "We sing it out"] meant an awakening. You can no longer ignore or diminish women's stories. Every single instance of abuse is a potential personal disaster. We cannot ignore our responsibility in what has been and want to take responsibility for our common future," the male petition said.

    ​In their petition, the Swedish opera singers agreed that harassment was "played down, excused and hushed up," admitting that "culture of silence" permeates the industry and fuels the fear of speaking out.

    "We understand that you don't feel safe in education and work environments, and how terrible it must feel to see perpetrators sitting in the jury and other positions of power," the petition said, suggesting that it didn't matter whether one was a beginner or a seasoned opera singer.

    The male singers disavowed the aforementioned "silence culture," pledging to work for a change, both individually and as a group.

    "We take our responsibility and want to respectfully stand by your side," the opera singers said, venturing that simply "being aware" was not enough. "In cooperation with you, we want to create and industry where all can safely express their creativity," the petition said.

    ​Previously, dozens of Swedish industries came up with separate trade petitions to protest injustice, inequality, sex abuse and harassment, encompassing thousands of women, including high-ranking politicians, movie stars and celebrities. Anti-harassment campaigns were joined by close to 600 actors, 700 opera singers, over 600 dancers, over 12,000 lawyers, over 1,000 pop artists, 1,300 politicians, over 1,400 women in the Church of Sweden, over 4,000 journalists, over 4,000 women in the construction industry, over 2,000 women in PR, as well as hundreds of women in IT, rescue services, the restaurant business, education, trade unions and even the Swedish Academy.

    Despite having gained ground in Sweden and Norway, it took trade petitions a while to reach the fellow Nordic country of Denmark.

    READ ALSO: Norwegian Labor Leader Steps Down as #Metoo Claims First Big Scalp

    These days, over a thousand people from the film and theater business, including Trine Dyrholm and Game of Thrones star Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, have signed a manifesto called "Time's up" to protest harassment. Incidentally, the initiative launched on January 1 within the US film industry and signed by Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon to name a few had the exact same name.

    The Danish signatories, who are acting under the motto "Our industry. Our jobs. Our shared responsibility," demanded a new culture with zero tolerance for sexism, sexual assault and harassment and wished to say goodbye to the "culture of silence and patriarchal structures" dominating the industry, Danish Radio reported.

    READ ALSO: Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals

    Related:

    Norwegian Labor Leader Steps Down as #Metoo Claims First Big Scalp
    Blackjack and #Metoo: Swedish Prostitutes, Addicts Rebel Against Sex Abuse
    #Metoo Sex Scandal Spares No One: Swedish Church, Royal Family Enter the Fray
    No Age Limit: Sweden's Oldest Centenary Blogger Supports #Metoo
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    Von Trier's Sidekick Stands Up for Spanking Amid Anti-Harassment Campaign
    Sweden Sees Spike in Rapes Amid Migrants' Speculated Prevalence in Sex Offenses
    Tags:
    sexual assault, rape, sexual harassment, MeToo, Scandinavia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok